American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

