American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

