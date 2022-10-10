American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 100.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $79.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.32. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

