American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Tower by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 4.2 %

AMT stock opened at $194.63 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $193.41 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

