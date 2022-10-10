Analysts Offer Predictions for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

