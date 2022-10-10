Analysts Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) PT at GBX 955

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Britvic

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55 shares of company stock valued at $44,600.

Britvic Price Performance

About Britvic

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 728.50 ($8.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,655.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 791.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 814.10. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

