Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.26. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$15.23 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,212,697.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, with a total value of C$233,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,780,702.30. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 351,200 shares of company stock worth $5,978,122.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

