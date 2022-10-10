Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 2.4 %
TSE:D.UN opened at C$15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.26. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$15.23 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
