Analysts Set Expectations for The Allstate Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
