Analysts Set Expectations for The Allstate Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

ALL stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.