Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 590.77

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 590.77 ($7.14).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 493.85 ($5.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £64.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.03.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

