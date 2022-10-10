Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $23.60

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.11 million, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

