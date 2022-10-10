Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT at $355.00

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $1.12 on Friday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

