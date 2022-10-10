Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $459.83

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.83.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $403.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.21.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

