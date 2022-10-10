Analysts Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT at $87.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 648.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

