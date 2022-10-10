Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $100.73

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.29 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

