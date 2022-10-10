Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Target Price at $30.00

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.