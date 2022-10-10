Analysts Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have commented on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,983 shares of company stock valued at $260,178.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

