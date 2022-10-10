Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target at $4.91

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOLWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

