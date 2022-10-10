Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $21.61

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,261,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,010,757.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,800 shares of company stock worth $3,256,860. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

