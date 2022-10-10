Analyzing Macy’s (NYSE:M) & InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) and InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Macy’s and InRetail Perú, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 2 5 5 0 2.25 InRetail Perú 0 1 0 0 2.00

Macy’s currently has a consensus target price of $27.08, suggesting a potential upside of 55.29%. InRetail Perú has a consensus target price of 38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Macy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than InRetail Perú.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.6% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Macy’s and InRetail Perú’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 6.16% 51.29% 9.96% InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macy’s and InRetail Perú’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.19 $1.43 billion $5.17 3.37 InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than InRetail Perú.

Summary

Macy’s beats InRetail Perú on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About InRetail Perú

(Get Rating)

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand. The company operates 689 food retail stores, 2,252 pharmacies, and 21 shopping malls. It also develops real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Lima, Perú. InRetail Perú Corp. is a subsidiary of Intercorp Retail Inc.

