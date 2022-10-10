ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $218.30 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.74 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.