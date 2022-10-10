ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $218.30 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.74 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

