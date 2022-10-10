Apeiron RIA LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $123.76 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

