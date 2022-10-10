Apeiron RIA LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

