Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Apple stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.