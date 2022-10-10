Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

