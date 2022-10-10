ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 395 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.