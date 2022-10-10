ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 618 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

