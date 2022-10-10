ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 83.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $273.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

