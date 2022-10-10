ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $188.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.45. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

