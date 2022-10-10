ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

