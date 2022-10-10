ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE PPG opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

