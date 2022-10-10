ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $7,753,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.91 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

