ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $513,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,472 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 968,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,830,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

KEY opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

