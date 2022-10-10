ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $460.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.



