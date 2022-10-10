ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 917.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after acquiring an additional 571,830 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

