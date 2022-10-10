ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

