ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $76.52 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

