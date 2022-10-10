ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $90.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

