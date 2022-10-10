Arnhold LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UNH stock opened at $504.85 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

