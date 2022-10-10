Arnhold LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

