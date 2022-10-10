Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 1,079 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $284.32 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

