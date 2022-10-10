Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 554,779 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $472,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.24 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.