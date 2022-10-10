Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $155.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,816.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ASND opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

