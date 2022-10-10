AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 5th. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

AZN stock opened at £100.30 ($121.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a market cap of £155.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is £105.40 and its 200 day moving average is £105.08.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

