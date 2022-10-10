AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Price Performance
NYSE AZO opened at $2,174.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,649.59 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
