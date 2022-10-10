Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $173.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

