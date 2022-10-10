AXT, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AXT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXT’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

AXT Stock Down 3.6 %

AXTI stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.10. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AXT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.