B. Riley Comments on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.
Greenidge Generation Price Performance
GREE opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation
Greenidge Generation Company Profile
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.