B. Riley Comments on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

GREE opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

