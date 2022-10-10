Ballew Advisors Inc Has $357,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.