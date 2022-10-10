Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Banc of California stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $976.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

