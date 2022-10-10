Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958,229 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $45,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231,004 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,830,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,386,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBD opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.